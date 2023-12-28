StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

