StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.