StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

