StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.