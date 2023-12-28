StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

