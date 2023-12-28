StockNews.com Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

