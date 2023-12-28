StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,625. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

