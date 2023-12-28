StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

