StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
