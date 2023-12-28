Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

