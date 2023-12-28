Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,031,000 after buying an additional 159,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Steelcase by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Steelcase by 75.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

