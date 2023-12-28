Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Startek by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

