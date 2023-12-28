SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

