SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.50 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $258.29. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

