SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 205,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

