SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $77.67 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

