SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $425.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

