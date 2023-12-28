SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $975,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Graco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

