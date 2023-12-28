SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

