SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

