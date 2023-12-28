Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of SRC opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

