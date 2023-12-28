SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 174,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 122,783 shares.The stock last traded at $65.88 and had previously closed at $65.46.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $966.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,685,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

