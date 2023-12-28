SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

