Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.