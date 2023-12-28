SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 211,667 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.29.

SOS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

