Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.32. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

