Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

