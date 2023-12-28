Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

