Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2,788.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

