Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

