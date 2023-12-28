Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

SLB stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

