Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $336,625.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

