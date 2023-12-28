Samuel Kintz Sells 8,175 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,787,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

