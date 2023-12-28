Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $266.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.17 and a 52-week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

