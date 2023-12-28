Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

