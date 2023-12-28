Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $107.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE R opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

