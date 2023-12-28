Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $533.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.57.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROP opened at $543.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.75. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

