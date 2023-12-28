Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.