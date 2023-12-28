Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

