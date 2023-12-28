Roblox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 87,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,813 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

RBLX stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,939 shares of company stock worth $12,166,061. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Roblox by 141.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Roblox by 57.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 3,589.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

