Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

