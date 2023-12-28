RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

