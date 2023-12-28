Richard Hodges Raborn Sells 606 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ALG opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.44 and a 1 year high of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALG. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

