RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

