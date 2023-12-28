Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2023 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

12/7/2023 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 691.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 772,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

