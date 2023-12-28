RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.