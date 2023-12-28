Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $359.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

