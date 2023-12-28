Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 2.1 %

Reading International stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.