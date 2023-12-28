Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 2.1 %
Reading International stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
