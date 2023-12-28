RDA Financial Network Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.01 and a 200-day moving average of $446.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

