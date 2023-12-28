Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

