QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 69,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.72 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

