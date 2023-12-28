QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QNTQY opened at $16.20 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

